All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians damage critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 April 2024, 09:16
Russians damage critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast
Photo: mapio.net

The Russians damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast during the attack on 25 April, which resulted in six casualties.

Source: Ihor Taburets, the Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the morning, the enemy attacked our Cherkasy Oblast. The comprehensive air defence system effectively countered the agile air target. 

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast has been damaged. 

There are no fatalities. Currently, six individuals have sought medical assistance."

Details: All services are currently operating at the site.

Background: An air-raid warning has been issued in several Ukrainian oblasts. Explosions have been heard in Cherkasy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Cherkasy OblastattackShahed drone
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Cherkasy Oblast
Local authorities reveal fallout of Russian attacks on Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts
SSU exposes archpriest of Moscow-connected church who called Azov soldiers "Nazis"
Resident of Cherkasy Oblast sold information about Ukrainian forces to Russia – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: