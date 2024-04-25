Russians damage critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast
The Russians damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast during the attack on 25 April, which resulted in six casualties.
Source: Ihor Taburets, the Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "In the morning, the enemy attacked our Cherkasy Oblast. The comprehensive air defence system effectively countered the agile air target.
Early reports indicate that a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast has been damaged.
There are no fatalities. Currently, six individuals have sought medical assistance."
Details: All services are currently operating at the site.
Background: An air-raid warning has been issued in several Ukrainian oblasts. Explosions have been heard in Cherkasy Oblast.
