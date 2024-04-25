Russians damage critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast

The Russians damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast during the attack on 25 April, which resulted in six casualties.

Source: Ihor Taburets, the Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the morning, the enemy attacked our Cherkasy Oblast. The comprehensive air defence system effectively countered the agile air target.

Early reports indicate that a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast has been damaged.

There are no fatalities. Currently, six individuals have sought medical assistance."

Details: All services are currently operating at the site.

Background: An air-raid warning has been issued in several Ukrainian oblasts. Explosions have been heard in Cherkasy Oblast.

