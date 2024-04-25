Military call-up notices will not be handed to Ukrainians abroad – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukrainian enlistment offices will not operate abroad, and military call-up notices are unlikely to be delivered to Ukrainian men living outside the country.

Source: Dmytro Lazutkin, the speaker of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, on the air of Radio Liberty

Quote: "Enlistment offices will not operate abroad. The Ministry of Defence cannot comment on certain actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This [serving of call-up notices abroad – ed.] looks rather unrealistic."

Details: The Ministry of Defence's spokesperson specified that men of military age in Ukraine and overseas would have the chance to update their military records within 60 days of the new mobilisation law going into effect, including through the electronic cabinet. In response to a query if this implies that men living abroad are exempt from having to return to Ukraine in order to update their data, Lazutkin said:

"They don’t have to go to Ukraine, but if a person wants to defend his homeland, wants to join the Defence Forces, then, of course, it is worth coming to Ukraine... For those who are abroad, it will be possible to do this [update military credentials – ed.] in consular offices, as well as through the electronic cabinet."

At the same time, the electronic cabinet itself is now at the development stage. According to Lazutkin, everything possible is being done to make it work in June.

Quote: "Now, everything is being done to create such an opportunity... At the active development stage [of the electronic cabinet – ed.]. I have practically daily conversations with people that do this. There are several questions, including those about technical solutions and cybersecurity. The process is ongoing, and talented people are involved. It is supposed to be operational throughout June. You will be able to submit information about yourself, and information from state records will be pulled up there. As a result, the service will be more handy for most residents, who are already used to living with smartphones, laptops or tablets."

Details: In addition, there will be no need to undergo another examination by the military medical commission to update the information in the electronic cabinet. First and foremost, it is for updating the data – changing the marital status, location of residence, exemption, reserve, etc.

Previously:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (Ukrainian government) banned the issuance of Ukrainian passports, both internal and for international travel, to Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 abroad. From now on, they will only be able to obtain these documents at a territorial agency or territorial unit of the State Migration Service.

On 23 April, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine limited the provision of consular services to men aged 18-60 years abroad, including the preparation of applications for foreign passports and their issuance. As explained in the ministry, this is due to the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of the law on mobilisation, which will enter into force on 18 May 2024.

