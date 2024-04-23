Ukraine's Foreign Ministry explains situation with consular services for men liable for military service

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has clarified that suspending consular services to Ukrainian men liable for military service in diplomatic institutions has to do with the adoption of a new bill on mobilisation by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament).

Source: explanations published on the website of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as cited by European Pravda

Details: The Foreign Ministry explained that the normative documents, which define the provision of consular services, and the information systems of the Ministry related to these services, must be changed to be in line with the mobilisation bill.

The Ministry stressed that the suspension of consular services "is a temporary step caused by the necessity to solve issues connected with military registration of persons liable for military service who are currently abroad".

The Ministry states that the restrictions apply to the applications submitted after 23 April, therefore "the term of consideration of such applications may exceed the time left" before the bill on mobilisation takes effect. The authority adds that the restrictions do not apply to other categories of Ukrainian citizens.

The Ministry states separately that after the bill on mobilisation comes into force on 18 May 2024, "the process of receiving and considering the applications for consular services will be resumed, aking into account new requirements which derive from the bill's provisions".

Background:

On 11 April, the Verkhovna Rada passed in full the bill on issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service. It was signed by the President and published.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed reports of suspending consular services to Ukrainian men liable for military service residing abroad.

