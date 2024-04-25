Russians attack Avdiivka and six other fronts, 93 clashes occur in a day – Ukraine's General Staff report

Russian troops attacked six fronts in the past 24 hours, with the most intense fighting taking place on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian forces 93 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 25 April

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the situation remains unchanged. No signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups were detected.

Advertisement:

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, carrying out attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. Russia conducted an airstrike on the city of Sumy. Over 20 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar strikes in this area, including Karpovychi (Chernihiv Oblast) and Uralove, Manukhivka, Basivka and Ponomarenky (Sumy Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks near Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). About ten settlements were targeted by artillery and mortars, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Druzheliubivka (Kharkiv Oblast), Makiivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast), and Terny and Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians conducted an airstrike near Borova (Kharkiv Oblast). Over ten settlements were targeted by artillery and mortar fire, including Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, 16 attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Spirne, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical position. Russia also launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Chasiv Yar, Spirne and Diliivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over ten settlements suffered attacks from artillery and mortars, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ocheretyne, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to oust Ukrainian units from established positions. Russia also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Kalynove, Semenivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Yevhenivka, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske and Novokalynove (Donetsk Oblast). More than ten settlements were struck by Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Soloviove and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to restrain the Russians in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried 14 times to break through Ukrainian defence. The Russians launched an airstrike near Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). Over ten settlements were attacked by Russian mortars and artillery, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 20 settlements suffered artillery and mortar attacks, including Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to drive out Ukrainian soldiers from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, they launched three unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian soldiers' positions in Krynky (Kherson Oblast). They also carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Kachkarivka and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast). Artillery and mortar attacks affected around 20 settlements, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka and Tokarivka (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on two command posts, eight clusters of Russian military personnel and three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the Rocket Forces targeted one cluster of Russian personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!