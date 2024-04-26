All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US prepares US$6 in arms contracts for Ukrainian Armed Forces – Politico

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 26 April 2024, 00:56
US prepares US$6 in arms contracts for Ukrainian Armed Forces – Politico
Photo: Pentagon

The United States is finalising the preparation of one of the largest military aid packages for Ukraine to date and is preparing to sign contracts for the supply of weapons and equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth up to US$6 billion.

Source: Politico, citing two US officials

Details: The aid package, which may be finalised and announced as early as Friday, will be part of Ukraine's US$61 billion aid package.

Advertisement:

Politico wrote that one of the officials and a person familiar with the plans said that it would include Patriot air defence equipment, artillery ammunition, drones, anti-drone weapons and air-to-air missiles, which will be mounted on fighter jets.

The equipment likely won't arrive in Ukraine for several years because the money is allocated under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which contracts with US defence companies to build new equipment for Ukraine rather than buying from existing US stockpiles.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to announce the new aid during a virtual meeting on Friday of the more than 50 countries that make up the Defence Contact Group for Ukraine.

Politico wrote that Moscow fires up to 10 artillery shells in response to every Ukrainian shot, and Kyiv's stockpile is dwindling.

Quote from William LaPlante, Pentagon’s acquisition chief: "The Russians are going to … three shifts a day 24/7 in their defence industry. Depending on who you believe, they’re at 6 to 7 per cent of their GDP is spent on their military; we’re at about 3.2 per cent."

More details: Last month, the Biden administration secretly sent a long-range version of the ATACMS to Ukraine for the first time in the two-year war — and Kyiv has already used the weapon several times to strike deep into Russia's rear.

Quote from Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown said in a discussion at Georgetown University: " "One of the things we’ve been able to see is that when Ukraine is supplied, they’ve been able to be effective."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
USA
US hopes sending ATACMS to Ukraine will encourage Germany to send Taurus missiles
US Department of State has not decided how to help bring Ukrainian men back to Ukraine
Aid for Ukraine is on the way, it's not too late to win – Stoltenberg
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: