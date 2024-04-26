All Sections
Russia loses 950 soldiers and 31 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 April 2024, 07:45
Russia loses 950 soldiers and 31 artillery systems over past day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses on Russian troops, and Russia has lost 950 soldiers, 7 tanks, 15 armoured combat vehicles and 31 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 463,930 (+950) military personnel;
  • 7,262 (+7) tanks;
  • 13,957 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,867 (+31) artillery systems;
  • 1,049 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 772 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,461 (+12) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,119 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,984 (+35) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,962 (+16) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being ascertained.  

Subjects: Russia
Russia
Ukraine provides Qatar with list of 561 children taken by Russia
Putin is going to China in May
Russians attack Avdiivka and six other fronts, 93 clashes occur in a day – Ukraine's General Staff report
