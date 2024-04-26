Russia loses 950 soldiers and 31 artillery systems over past day

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses on Russian troops, and Russia has lost 950 soldiers, 7 tanks, 15 armoured combat vehicles and 31 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

463,930 (+950) military personnel;

7,262 (+7) tanks;

13,957 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

11,867 (+31) artillery systems;

1,049 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

772 (+0) air defence systems;

348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,461 (+12) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,119 (+1) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,984 (+35) vehicles and tankers;

1,962 (+16) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being ascertained.

