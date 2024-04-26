Bodies of 140 fallen Ukrainian defenders brought back to Ukraine

As a result of repatriation measures, bodies of 140 fallen defenders were brought back to Ukraine.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

Quote: "In particular, we managed to repatriate 112 bodies of defenders who fought on the Donetsk front, 20 fallen soldiers who fought on the Luhansk front, 5 bodies of defenders who fought on the Sumy front, 2 fallen soldiers who fought on the Zaporizhzhia front and a soldier who fought on the Kherson front."

Details: The Armed Forces will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions.

Later, law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the defenders.

After identification, the bodies of the defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

