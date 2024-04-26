Air defence systems for Ukraine to be key topic of upcoming Ramstein format meeting

Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, has stated that strengthening Ukraine’s air defence will be the key priority at the meeting of the Ukraine’s Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format), which started on the afternoon of 26 April.

Source: Austin, at the opening of the Ramstein meeting, held in a video format, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Austin noted that lately, Russia has intensified its air strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We’re going to have a special focus on boosting Ukrainian air defences. Ukraine is in dire need of more air defence systems, and it urgently needs more interceptors. That’s going to be a huge priority for us all today," Austin said.

Artillery and armoured equipment will also be priority issues.

"As I said at Ramstein two years ago, we know the burden you carry, and you should know that all of us have your back. We still do, and we won’t back down," Austin stressed.

About 50 countries are involved in the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence. It received its unofficial name, Ramstein, from the airbase in Germany where the first meeting was held.

The meeting held on 26 April marks the second anniversary of the Ramstein format.

Background:

Reportedly, Spain refused to provide a Patriot system for Ukraine, but it will provide some missiles instead.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, ruled out the possibility of air defence systems supply for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!