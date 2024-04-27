US finds evidence of China's attempts to influence upcoming US elections – Blinken

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has said the United States has found evidence of China's attempts to "influence and arguably interfere" in the upcoming US election.

Source: Blinken in an interview with CNN on Friday, 27 April, at the end of a three-day trip to China, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Blinken said he echoed US President Joe Biden's message to Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their summit in San Francisco last November that China should not interfere in the 2024 US presidential election. At the time, Xi Jinping vowed that China would not do so.

Advertisement:

"We have seen, generally speaking, evidence of attempts to influence and arguably interfere, and we want to make sure that that’s cut off as quickly as possible," Blinken said when asked if China was breaking Xi's commitment to Biden.

"Any interference by China in our election is something that we’re looking very carefully at and is totally unacceptable to us, so I wanted to make sure that they heard that message again," Blinken said, adding that there are concerns not only about China but also about other nations.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that it does not interfere in the US elections based on its principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs.

Background:

During his visit to China, Blinken reportedly confirmed the White House's readiness to impose new sanctions on Beijing if it continues to support Russia in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

In addition, he urged the Chinese authorities to ensure a level playing field for American businesses.

Support UP or become our patron!