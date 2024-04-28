All Sections
Russian forces attack 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, dropping 16 mines on one of them

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 28 April 2024, 02:28
Russian forces attack 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, dropping 16 mines on one of them
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 20 times over the past 24 hours, dropping 16 landmines on one of the hromadas (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "112 explosions have been recorded. Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske hromadas have been targeted."

Details: A Russian UAV dropped a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade on Yunakivka hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation (5 explosions). [The figures in parentheses represent the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks – ed.]

Russian forces targeted Nova Sloboda hromada with artillery, mortars, and multiple-launch rocket systems (31 explosions).

Russian troops dropped 16 mines on the territory of Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians bombarded Znob-Novhorodske hromada with mortars (7 explosions).

Russian mortars and artillery struck Khotin hromada (10 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was struck with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and artillery (10 explosions).

The Russians fired artillery on Hlukhiv hromada (6 explosions).

Russian troops launched an air-dropped mine on Esman hromada.

A Russian UAV dropped a VOG on Seredyna-Buda hromada (3 explosions).

Russian soldiers used artillery and a grenade launcher to attack Bilopillia hromada (13 explosions).

Russian troops struck Mykolaivka hromada with mortars (10 explosions).

