Kremlin claims Zelenskyy's fate is "sealed"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 29 April 2024, 00:00
Kremlin claims Zelenskyy's fate is sealed
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has claimed that the fate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "sealed" and the Ukrainian military is in panic.

Source: Peskov in an interview with the TV programme Moscow. Kremlin. Putin

Quote: "It seems to me that Zelenskyy's fate is definitely sealed. And very soon there will come a time when many people, including in Ukraine, will question his legitimacy. In any case, even from a legal point of view, this will have to be done, and he will have to justify himself somehow. But for us, the main thing is that we have to continue the special military operation [the war against Ukraine – ed.], protect ourselves, and carry out the tasks that were originally set."

Details: The Kremlin spokesperson asserted that "panic is growing on the Ukrainian side on the front lines", claiming to have "first-hand information".

"It is very important for us to maintain momentum and not stop," he said.

Peskov also claimed that "the other side", which he described as "the collective West plus one", would test Russia "as a dare". "The main thing for us is not to show this 'weakness'," he added.

Subjects: PutinRussiaZelenskyywar
