Iceland approves long-term policy of support for Ukraine

Ireland has declared its strong and long-term support for Ukraine – the country's parliament has adopted a resolution on assistance for 2024-2028.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Iceland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote from Foreign Minister Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir: "Strong support for Ukraine is the most important security issue facing Iceland and Europe. The international legal system, on which our security and standard of living are based, is threatened by Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine."

Details: She said that this is why Reykjavik should contribute to the defence of Ukraine in a "decisive and concrete way".

"With the proposal and the corresponding commitment in the budget plan, a strong foundation is laid for our targeted support to Ukraine," the foreign minister said.

It is reported that the long-term policy of support for Kyiv is aimed at supporting the independence, sovereignty, borders, security of the civilian population, humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Ukraine.

Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir presented the programme to the government on 10 October last year. At the same time, Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson presented it to parliament on 12 March 2024.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Iceland would allocate about €2 million to procure ammunition for Ukraine as part of a Czech-led initiative, as well as equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

At the end of 2023, Iceland joined the IT and demining coalitions set up within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format).

In November 2023, Estonia, together with Iceland, handed over another military field hospital to Ukraine.

