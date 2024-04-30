All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Iceland approves long-term policy of support for Ukraine

Iryna Balachuk, Andrii SynyavskyiTuesday, 30 April 2024, 09:23
Iceland approves long-term policy of support for Ukraine
Stock photo: Pixabay.com

Ireland has declared its strong and long-term support for Ukraine – the country's parliament has adopted a resolution on assistance for 2024-2028.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Iceland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote from Foreign Minister Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir: "Strong support for Ukraine is the most important security issue facing Iceland and Europe. The international legal system, on which our security and standard of living are based, is threatened by Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: She said that this is why Reykjavik should contribute to the defence of Ukraine in a "decisive and concrete way".

"With the proposal and the corresponding commitment in the budget plan, a strong foundation is laid for our targeted support to Ukraine," the foreign minister said.

It is reported that the long-term policy of support for Kyiv is aimed at supporting the independence, sovereignty, borders, security of the civilian population, humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Ukraine.

Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir presented the programme to the government on 10 October last year. At the same time, Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson presented it to parliament on 12 March 2024.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Iceland would allocate about €2 million to procure ammunition for Ukraine as part of a Czech-led initiative, as well as equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.
  • At the end of 2023, Iceland joined the IT and demining coalitions set up within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format). 
  • In November 2023, Estonia, together with Iceland, handed over another military field hospital to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Icelandaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
Iceland
Ukraine beats Iceland to qualify for Euro 2024 – photo
Iceland joins Czech initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine
Zelenskyy to deliver speech at opening of Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: