Civilian killed in Iskander missile attack near Zaporizhzhia – photo

The Russians attacked the Stepne hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 11 March, resulting in the death of a civilian resident [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram

Quote: "Early information indicates that the Russians used Iskander-M type missiles. A resident was killed as a result of the attack."

Advertisement:

PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PROSECUTOR GENERAL

Details: The shockwave and shrapnel damaged civilian infrastructure.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Office of the Prosecutor General has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the incident under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional homicide).

Support UP or become our patron!