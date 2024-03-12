All Sections
Civilian killed in Iskander missile attack near Zaporizhzhia – photo

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 12 March 2024, 11:14
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Russians attacked the Stepne hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 11 March, resulting in the death of a civilian resident [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram

Quote: "Early information indicates that the Russians used Iskander-M type missiles. A resident was killed as a result of the attack."

Details: The shockwave and shrapnel damaged civilian infrastructure. 

 
The Office of the Prosecutor General has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the incident under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional homicide).

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwarcasualties
