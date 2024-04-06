All Sections
Ukrainian forces down 2 Russian UAVs in Odesa Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 13:44
Ukrainian forces down 2 Russian UAVs in Odesa Oblast
Russian reconnaissance drone. Stock photo: TASS

On the afternoon of 6 April, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that combat work against Russian reconnaissance drones was ongoing over Odesa Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Details: The air-raid warning has not been issued in the oblast. 

Nevertheless, the military officials emphasise that it can still be dangerous. 

Quote: "We remind you that it can also be dangerous!

Interesting shots of air defence operations are not worth your life!

Take care of yourself, stay in shelters, and don't interfere with the Defence Forces' work."

Updated: Later, the Ukrainian military reported that two Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs had been destroyed over the Black Sea by the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade in the afternoon.

Subjects: Odesa Oblastdronesair defence
