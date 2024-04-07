All Sections
Ukrainian prisoners of war shot by Russians in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 April 2024, 20:38
Ukrainian prisoners of war shot by Russians in Kherson Oblast
Illustration: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Video footage has been released showing the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops near the settlement of Krynky in Kherson Oblast, in Ukraine's south.

Source: the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian parliamentary commissioner for human rights, on Telegram

Quote: "On 7 April 2024 a video showing Russian soldiers shooting three captured Ukrainian soldiers was posted on a Telegram channel.

The video shows a member of the Armed Forces of Russia firing several shots – likely from an assault rifle – at the unarmed, immobile soldiers.

The description says that it happened near the village of Krynky in the Oleshky hromada in Kherson Oblast."

Details: A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of the war, combined with premeditated murder (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), under the procedural management of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office of the Kherson Oblast Police.

The Prosecutor General’s Office added: "Once again the representatives of the aggressor state have flagrantly ignored the provisions of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which indicates that such actions are supported by the top-level command of the Russian armed forces."

Update: Later Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian parliamentary commissioner for human rights, reported that he had turned in official letters to the UN and the International Community of the Red Cross so that the organisations document another fact of violation of international humanitarian law by Russia.

"This must become an evidence base for the tribunal against criminals," he wrote. 

