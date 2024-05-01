Additional restrictions introduced in 15 districts of Sumy Oblast, neighbouring Russia

Sumy Oblast Military Administration has introduced additional temporary restrictions in the 5-km border zone near the border with Russia.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: This refers to the hromadas of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Druzhba, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Mykolayivka, Myropillia, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, Yunakivka and Shalyhyne (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

In particular, since 22 April, there has been a ban on free entry (access), stay, residence, movement of persons and work not related to the construction and maintenance of engineering and fortification structures, fences, border signs, border areas and communications.

Also, it is not related to emergency and rescue operations, emergency medical care, response to offences, their prevention, detection or investigation.

In addition, it is prohibited to carry out work not related to the performance of tasks during the preparation and conduct of an operation (combat operations) or the protection of the state border in the area of responsibility of the Sumy Operational Tactical Group.

Moreover, there is a ban on sowing and harvesting tall crops within 500 metres around the fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Outside of certain elements of the fortifications, the sowing and harvesting of short crops are allowed.

