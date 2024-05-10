All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former Russian convict suspected of raping and murdering 17-year-old girl in occupied Luhansk

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 10 May 2024, 01:06

Andrei Kurbasov, a 33-year-old Russian citizen and a native of Vladimir Oblast, has been detained in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old girl. Kurbasov was a former convict recruited for the war in Ukraine. 

Source: Astra, a Russian news outlet 

Details: Kurbasov was in prison for the murder of a woman.

Advertisement:

His relatives said that he left the penal colony where he was imprisoned for the "special military operation" [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.] a year and a half ago. 

Astra's source stressed that Kurbasov had confessed that he had raped the girl in a car in Luhansk and then, afraid of being caught, stabbed her in the heart. Kurbasov buried the teenager's body in a forest area and covered it with stones.

He was sent to the colony in 2016 for drug possession and the murder of a woman. He was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison. 

Prior to that, Kurbasov had also been convicted of robbery and car theft.

Background:

  • On 7 May, several explosions occurred in Luhansk and an oil depot caught fire.
  • On 1 May, footage of an alleged attack by ATACMS ballistic missiles on a cluster of Russian military personnel near the village of Rohove in Luhansk Oblast was posted online. The footage captured by the drone showed the large cluster of Russian personnel and the strike by three missiles with a cluster warhead.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Luhansk
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Luhansk
Images emerge showing aftermath of strike on oil depot in occupied Luhansk
Several explosions heard in Luhansk and oil depot catches fire – video
Satellite images show aftermath of 13 April airstrike on occupied Luhansk
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Debris of Russian missile fall down on porch of house
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: