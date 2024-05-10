Former Russian convict suspected of raping and murdering 17-year-old girl in occupied Luhansk

Andrei Kurbasov, a 33-year-old Russian citizen and a native of Vladimir Oblast, has been detained in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old girl. Kurbasov was a former convict recruited for the war in Ukraine.

Source: Astra, a Russian news outlet

Details: Kurbasov was in prison for the murder of a woman.

Advertisement:

His relatives said that he left the penal colony where he was imprisoned for the "special military operation" [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.] a year and a half ago.

Astra's source stressed that Kurbasov had confessed that he had raped the girl in a car in Luhansk and then, afraid of being caught, stabbed her in the heart. Kurbasov buried the teenager's body in a forest area and covered it with stones.

He was sent to the colony in 2016 for drug possession and the murder of a woman. He was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison.

Prior to that, Kurbasov had also been convicted of robbery and car theft.

Background:

On 7 May, several explosions occurred in Luhansk and an oil depot caught fire.

On 1 May, footage of an alleged attack by ATACMS ballistic missiles on a cluster of Russian military personnel near the village of Rohove in Luhansk Oblast was posted online. The footage captured by the drone showed the large cluster of Russian personnel and the strike by three missiles with a cluster warhead.

Support UP or become our patron!