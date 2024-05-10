Russian forces bombarding Kharkiv Oblast, causing fatalities and injuries among civilians

Border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The official has released a report on the hromadas.

Quote: "The village of Buhaivka in Vovchansk hromada at 09:45. A private house has been damaged by a strike. No casualties.

The enemy targeted [the town of] Vovchansk, leaving two civilians injured.

A man, 55, has been killed in an attack on the village of Cherkaski Tyshky (Kharkiv Oblast) at 12:50.

Vovchansk, 13:22. The invaders struck a private house, leaving a woman, 60, injured. At the same time, a civilian man has been killed and two more injured in an enemy strike on a private house; one of them is under the rubble of the house.

Background:

On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.

During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive on the Kharkiv front.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

