All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The situation is difficult and concerning – Pentagon on situation on Ukraine's front

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 08:40
The situation is difficult and concerning – Pentagon on situation on Ukraine's front
Combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

The US Department of Defense has said that the Russian occupation forces are currently trying to advance on the territory of Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is complicated, and all this is a cause for concern.

Source: European Pravda, citing a briefing by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder

Quote from Ryder: "Again, it's a challenging situation on the battlefield right now in Ukraine. But all accounts are, you know, that they continue to take measures to defend their territory. And we're going to do everything we can to get them the critical munitions and supplies that they need."

Advertisement:

Details: Ryder stressed that the US side is now working hard to speed up the provision of assistance to Ukraine.

When asked what could have caused the situation to escalate, Ryder said a combination of factors, including a delay in the approval of the US aid, had contributed to it.

"Clearly, you know, you've got other partners around the world that are providing aid to Ukraine. But the Russians have exploited the situation on the battlefield, and are attempting to make advances. Incremental as they may be, it's certainly concerning," he added.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
USA
US considers sending one more Patriot system to Ukraine
US Secretary of State meets with representatives of Anti-Corruption Action Centre and DEJURE Foundation
US advises China to stop supporting Russia on the eve of Putin's visit
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: