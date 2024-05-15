All Sections
Ukrainian border guards post video of foiled Russian attack on Bakhmut front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 15 May 2024, 14:01
Ukrainian border guards engaging the Russians. Photo: Screenshot from video by SBGS

Ukrainian border guards have reported thwarting a Russian attack on the Bakhmut front, destroying military equipment and a group of Russian infantry.

Source: press service of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: The Russians reportedly attempted to storm the positions of the SBGS at dawn using two tanks and five armoured personnel carriers (APCs) on the Bakhmut front (the date of the skirmish is not disclosed – ed.).

Border guards of the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade tracked the Russians using drones and planted mines on all approaches and access roads beforehand. The Russian convoy's advance has been stopped as a result.

The soldiers report having destroyed a T-64 tank, a BTR-82 APC and about 10 Russian infantrymen.

Quote: "Another part of the occupiers' convoy, along with the infantry, has been finished off by night bombers (i.e. UAVs engaging the Russians at night) and artillery, and the remaining enemy troops have fled the battlefield."

Subjects: Donetsk OblastwarState Border Guard Service
