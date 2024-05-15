All Sections
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 15 May 2024, 21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
ID damaged by a bullet. Photo: State Border Guard Service

A Russian bullet hit a Ukrainian border guard's service ID document in his pocket during a battle in the town of Vovchansk, in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. It saved his life.

Source: Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS) on social media

Details: The incident reportedly took place on the northern outskirts of the city.

A SBGS soldier with nom de guerre Tykhon was injured in close combat with the Russians. Several bullets went through his body, breaking the bones in both his legs.

However, one bullet that could have killed Tykhon was halted by a mere piece of paper, a military ID.

His comrades managed to evacuate Tykhon quickly, and now the soldier's life is out of danger.

Background:

  • The fiercest fighting is taking place in the area of Vovchansk. The Russians are doing their best to capture the town and advance to Kharkiv.
  • On Wednesday alone, border guards and aerial reconnaissance destroyed two Russian tanks near Vovchansk, which the Russian invaders were using to attack the outskirts of the city.

Subjects: State Border Guard Servicewar
