Russians shoot disabled person in Vovchansk, Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office conducts investigation
Friday, 17 May 2024, 21:48
The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has launched criminal proceedings in connection with the execution of a disabled person in Vovchansk by Russian forces.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram
Details: Prosecutors said they obtained a video on journalist Andrii Tsapliienko's Telegram channel recorded by Ukraine's reconnaissance forces showing a dead person in a wheelchair outside a local hospital, which had been seized by Russian forces.
Quote: "Law enforcement investigators are considering the possibility that the person attempted to flee the medical facility, but the Russian Armed Forces shot him and left his body in a wheelchair in the middle of a shattered roadway."
