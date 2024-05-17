Russians shoot disabled person in Vovchansk, Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office conducts investigation

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has launched criminal proceedings in connection with the execution of a disabled person in Vovchansk by Russian forces.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: Prosecutors said they obtained a video on journalist Andrii Tsapliienko's Telegram channel recorded by Ukraine's reconnaissance forces showing a dead person in a wheelchair outside a local hospital, which had been seized by Russian forces.

Quote: "Law enforcement investigators are considering the possibility that the person attempted to flee the medical facility, but the Russian Armed Forces shot him and left his body in a wheelchair in the middle of a shattered roadway."

