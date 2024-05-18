Russians attack Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast: woman killed, four civilians injured

A woman has been killed and four civilians injured as a result of Russian attacks in the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. A man has also been injured in Vovchansk hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 18 May, the invaders attacked the city of Vovchansk once again. A 60-year-old woman was killed. Two civilian men aged 55 and 60, as well as two other local residents aged 68, were injured.

The village of Ukrainske in Vovchansk hromada also came under enemy fire today. A 59-year-old civilian man was injured."

Details: Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast.

