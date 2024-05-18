All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast: woman killed, four civilians injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 17:03
Russians attack Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast: woman killed, four civilians injured
Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

A woman has been killed and four civilians injured as a result of Russian attacks in the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. A man has also been injured in Vovchansk hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 18 May, the invaders attacked the city of Vovchansk once again. A 60-year-old woman was killed. Two civilian men aged 55 and 60, as well as two other local residents aged 68, were injured.

Advertisement:

The village of Ukrainske in Vovchansk hromada also came under enemy fire today. A 59-year-old civilian man was injured."

Details: Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy: Russian forces losing personnel and equipment on Kharkiv front
Russian forces hit car evacuating from Vovchansk: two civilians killed
Zelenskyy expects Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast to be only first wave
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: