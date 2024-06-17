119 combat clashes took place on contact line over the past day, fighting continues in Serebrianka Forest – Ukraine's General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces have struck 13 clusters of Russian personnel and 119 combat clashes have taken place on the contact line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: In the course of the day, Russian troops have launched two missile attacks using two missiles and 32 airstrikes using 39 aerial bombs and 475 kamikaze drones. The Russian forces also fired on Ukrainian positions and settlements almost 2,600 times using tubed and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armoured vehicles.

On the Kharkiv front, 14 Russian attacks took place in the Vovchansk area and one near the village of Lyptsi. Ukraine's troops repelled 10 Russian assaults in Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of combat clashes has increased to 14 since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled nine attacks near Sinkivka. One Russian attack in the area of Stepova Novoselivka was also unsuccessful. Fighting continues near Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka. The situation is under control.

On the Lyman front there were 13 combat clashes. Russian troops attempted to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and Serebrianka Forest. Eight attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. Fighting is still ongoing near Hrekivka and Terny and in the Serebrianka Forest.

Quote: "On the Kramatorsk front, enemy assaults near Klishchiiivka were unsuccessful. Fighting continues in the areas of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

The Pokrovsk front remains the most difficult. The enemy keeps trying to find weaknesses in our defence, conducting continuous assault operations and trying to break into the combat formations of Ukrainian units. Today they launched 42 attacks, 32 of which were repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Sokil. The defence forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance.

The aggressor's losses on this front today are estimated to amount to almost 300 occupiers (killed and wounded). One armoured combat vehicle, four vehicles and three enemy cannons were destroyed.

On the Kurakhove front, the number of combat clashes has now increased to 11. The occupiers are concentrating their efforts on Krasnohorivka, where three of their attacks were repelled and four are still ongoing. Enemy activity near Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka was unsuccessful. Measures are being taken to prevent the occupiers from advancing.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russian aggressor attacked our units three times on the left bank of the Dnipro River. They were unsuccessful."

