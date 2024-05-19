Day of Mourning announced in Kharkiv Oblast: 11 dead in one day – video

Aftermath of the strike on the Kharkiv district on 19 May. Photo: the Prosecutor’s Office

Monday, 20 May has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv Oblast for the civilian victims of recent Russian attacks.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tomorrow, 20 May, will be a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv Oblast.

The occupiers have claimed the lives of 11 people as a result of attacks on the villages of Kivsharivka and Novoosynove in the Kupiansk and Mala Danylivka hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There is a pregnant woman among the dead."

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has reported that six people were killed and 28 were injured in the attack on the Kharkiv district.

Five people were killed and 10 were injured as a result of the strikes on the Kupiansk district.

