Russians attack Vovchansk, killing and injuring people – photos

A man has been killed and three more people have been injured in the city of Vovchansk in the north of Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russian attacks.

Aftermath of attack on Vovchansk. Photo: the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 19 May at about 3:30, a 63-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the city of Vovchansk.

Three more men were injured today as a result of the attacks by the Russian army on Vovchansk.

Residential buildings, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been destroyed in the city and other settlements of this community."

