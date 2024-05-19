All Sections
Russians attack Vovchansk, killing and injuring people – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 May 2024, 21:52
Aftermath of attack on Vovchansk. Photo: the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A man has been killed and three more people have been injured in the city of Vovchansk in the north of Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

наслідки обстрілу Вовчанська, фото прокуратури
Aftermath of attack on Vovchansk.
Photo:  the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 19 May at about 3:30, a 63-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the city of Vovchansk.

Three more men were injured today as a result of the attacks by the Russian army on Vovchansk.

 

Residential buildings, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been destroyed in the city and other settlements of this community."

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
