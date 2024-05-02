All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with FPV drones and mortar bombs: 130 explosions over past day

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 2 May 2024, 02:58
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces fired on Sumy Oblast (in Ukraine's northeast) 31 times over the past 24 hours, using FPV drones and dropping mortar bombs.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "A total of 130 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Svesa and Seredyna-Buda were bombarded." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians attacked Bilopillia hromada with mortars and artillery. There was also an attack with an FPV drone. In total, there were 30 explosions.

The Russians attacked Esman hromada with FPV drones, and six explosions were recorded there.

In Velyka Pysarivka hromada, artillery and mortar attacks were recorded, as well as the dropping of explosives from a UAV – in total, 45 explosions occurred there.

Russian forces dropped nine mortar bombs on the territory of Krasnopillia hromada.

They bombarded Yunakivka hromada with FPV drones, and two explosions were heard there.

There was artillery shelling as well as FPV drone attacks on Khotin hromada, with 11 explosions.

The Russians attacked Shalyhyne hromada with artillery (10 explosions) and fired from automatic firearms.

In Seredyna-Buda hromada, attacks with tubed artillery and MLRS were recorded (13 explosions).

The Russians attacked Myropillia hromada with an FPV drone.

There was a mortar attack on Svesa hromada with three explosions.

Background: Sumy Oblast Military Administration has introduced additional temporary restrictions in the 5-km border zone near the border with Russia.

