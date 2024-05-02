Russians drop guided aerial bomb on Derhachi, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 8 children

Russian forces struck the town of Derhachi (Kharkiv Oblast) with a guided aerial bomb. Early reports indicated that eight children and a man, 75, had been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "The invaders hit the civilian infrastructure in Derhachi, Kharkiv Oblast.

As of now (16:38 p.m. – ed.) as a result of hostile bomb strikes on Derhachi, seven people have been injured, six of them children. Two of the children received light injuries to their limbs, and four – injuries of moderate severity. All seven have been hospitalised."

Details: The Air Force reports a repeated threat of the Russians using guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv Oblast.

Syniehubov urged locals not to leave their shelters until the all-clear is given.

Updated: At 17:40, Syniehubov reported that the number of children affected by the attack increased to eight: one of the boys has an acute reaction to stress, and the other has minor injuries.

Quote: "The casualties include two 11-year-olds, two 12-year-olds and two children aged 13 and 15. Their condition is of moderate severity. Additionally, one boy has an acute stress reaction, and another boy has light injuries that do not require hospitalisation."

Details: In addition to the children, a man, 75, was injured and was treated at the scene.

