Russians struck Izium with Iskander missile, damaging historical architectural landmark – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 20 May 2024, 11:14
Russians struck Izium with Iskander missile, damaging historical architectural landmark – photos
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 19-20 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Investigation materials indicate that the Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Izium at approximately 01:05 on 20 May, damaging a Palace of Culture that is a historical architectural landmark.

Early reports indicate the use of an Iskander missile.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and necessary measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of laws and customs of war.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
