Russians struck Izium with Iskander missile, damaging historical architectural landmark – photos
The Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 19-20 May.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: Investigation materials indicate that the Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Izium at approximately 01:05 on 20 May, damaging a Palace of Culture that is a historical architectural landmark.
Early reports indicate the use of an Iskander missile.
Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and necessary measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.
Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of laws and customs of war.
