Ukraine's Air Force destroys all 24 Russian Shahed drones last night

Mobile fire group. Photo: GEneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians used 24 Shahed-131/136 drones to attack Ukraine on the night of 21-22 May. Ukraine’s Air Force managed to shoot down all the drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of combat efforts, Ukraine’s Defence Forces managed to down all 24 Shahed drones. The attack drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odesa oblasts."

Details: The Air Force reported that the Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and electronic warfare units, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force.

Background:

Russian Shahed drones struck energy facilities in the settlements of Shostka and Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the night of 21-22 May.

Ukraine’s Air Force had warned of a Russian Shahed drone attack on the oblast.

The city of Sumy was left without power due to the drone attack. The authorities reported that electric-powered public transport was not operating and there was no water supply in the city.

Power was restored by the morning in the Sumy, Romny and Okhtyrka districts of Sumy Oblast, while work is still ongoing in two other districts.

