Ukraine's Air Force destroys all 24 Russian Shahed drones last night

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 May 2024, 07:39
Ukraine's Air Force destroys all 24 Russian Shahed drones last night
Mobile fire group. Photo: GEneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians used 24 Shahed-131/136 drones to attack Ukraine on the night of 21-22 May. Ukraine’s Air Force managed to shoot down all the drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of combat efforts, Ukraine’s Defence Forces managed to down all 24 Shahed drones. The attack drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odesa oblasts."

Details: The Air Force reported that the Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and electronic warfare units, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force.

Background:

  • Russian Shahed drones struck energy facilities in the settlements of Shostka and Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the night of 21-22 May. 
  • Ukraine’s Air Force had warned of a Russian Shahed drone attack on the oblast.
  • The city of Sumy was left without power due to the drone attack. The authorities reported that electric-powered public transport was not operating and there was no water supply in the city.
  • Power was restored by the morning in the Sumy, Romny and Okhtyrka districts of Sumy Oblast, while work is still ongoing in two other districts.

Subjects: Shahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
