All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian authorities post video showing aftermath of Russian missile strikes on centre of Chuhuiv: 8 people injured – photo, video

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 22 May 2024, 12:25
Ukrainian authorities post video showing aftermath of Russian missile strikes on centre of Chuhuiv: 8 people injured – photo, video
The aftermath of Russian missile strikes on the centre of Chuhuiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Ukrainian prosecutors have reported that eight civilians were injured in Russian missile strikes on the centre of the city of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv Oblast) on 22 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Advertisement:

Details: It is noted that the Russians had utterly destroyed a kindergarten and damaged nearby residential buildings, shops, office premises, cars, local authorities buildings, etc.

 
The aftermath of Russian missile strikes on the centre of Chuhuiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Eight people suffered acute stress reactions and injuries, including two men aged 28 and 67 and six women.

Early reports indicate that the Russians fired two S-400 missiles on the city from the territory of Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

 
Wreckage of Russian missiles. Photo Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Background: On the morning of 22 May, Russian forces attacked the centre of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv Oblast).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastProsecutor's Officemissile strike
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Defence of Vovchansk: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian electronic warfare system – video
Ukraine's Security Service detains entrepreneur from Kharkiv Oblast who helped Russia prepare capture of Vovchansk
Seven civilians injured in Russian attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: