Ukrainian authorities post video showing aftermath of Russian missile strikes on centre of Chuhuiv: 8 people injured – photo, video

The aftermath of Russian missile strikes on the centre of Chuhuiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Ukrainian prosecutors have reported that eight civilians were injured in Russian missile strikes on the centre of the city of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv Oblast) on 22 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: It is noted that the Russians had utterly destroyed a kindergarten and damaged nearby residential buildings, shops, office premises, cars, local authorities buildings, etc.

Eight people suffered acute stress reactions and injuries, including two men aged 28 and 67 and six women.

Early reports indicate that the Russians fired two S-400 missiles on the city from the territory of Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Wreckage of Russian missiles. Photo Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Background: On the morning of 22 May, Russian forces attacked the centre of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv Oblast).

