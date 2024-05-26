European Council Presidents reacts to Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

The Russian strike on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, which killed at least 12 people, has been condemned by European Council President Charles Michel as a heinous crime.

Details: Charles Michel described the Russian strike on Kharkiv as "atrocious" in a statement posted on Twitter (X).

Quote: "Russia’s efforts to terrorise Ukrainian civilians as part of its war of aggression against Ukraine are criminal. Together, we can stop Russia’s brutal attacks. We need to urgently advance on a comprehensive air defence solution for Ukraine," he stated.

Together, we can stop Russia’s brutal attacks. We need to urgently advance on a comprehensive air defence… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) May 26, 2024

Background:

It was announced in Kharkiv early on 26 May that it took 16 hours to put out the fire at a home improvement hypermarket following a Russian attack. Twelve fatalities have been confirmed, and 16 more people are missing.

The Czech Foreign Minister indicated earlier that this was clear evidence that Russia doesn’t want peace.

In this address, Zelenskyy called on world leaders, including the leaders of the United States and China, to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. The video was recorded in a printing house destroyed by a Russian strike in Kharkiv.

