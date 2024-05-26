All Sections
European Council Presidents reacts to Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

Mariia YemetsSunday, 26 May 2024, 12:17
European Council Presidents reacts to Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv
Charles Michel. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian strike on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, which killed at least 12 people, has been condemned by European Council President Charles Michel as a heinous crime.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Charles Michel described the Russian strike on Kharkiv as "atrocious" in a statement posted on Twitter (X).

Quote: "Russia’s efforts to terrorise Ukrainian civilians as part of its war of aggression against Ukraine are criminal. Together, we can stop Russia’s brutal attacks. We need to urgently advance on a comprehensive air defence solution for Ukraine," he stated. 

Background:

  • It was announced in Kharkiv early on 26 May that it took 16 hours to put out the fire at a home improvement hypermarket following a Russian attack. Twelve fatalities have been confirmed, and 16 more people are missing. 
  • The Czech Foreign Minister indicated earlier that this was clear evidence that Russia  doesn’t want peace.
  • In this address, Zelenskyy called on world leaders, including the leaders of the United States and China, to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. The video was recorded in a printing house destroyed by a Russian strike in Kharkiv.

