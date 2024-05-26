White House discusses allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with US-supplied weapons

There are unofficial signals from the United States that the White House has already begun discussing a decision to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons on Russian territory, although there is no consensus yet.

Source: Ukrainian MP Yehor Cherniev, who is the head of Ukraine's permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The MP noted that in informal conversations on the sidelines of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Americans are saying that the White House has already "started the process" of allowing Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons on Russian territory.

"The problem so far is that decisions are being made by a team that does not have a consensus at the moment. But there is pressure from all sides. There are chances, so we are not slowing down," Cherniev added.

The US Congress has already called for Ukraine to be authorised to use US-supplied weapons to hit military targets in Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes it is high time for some allies to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine against targets in Russia.

The New York Times reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to persuade President Joe Biden to lift these restrictions.

