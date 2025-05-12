Zelenskyy: Russian attacks continue, Moscow remains silent on proposed meeting
Monday, 12 May 2025, 21:22
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian shelling and assaults continue despite plans for a meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye on 15 May.
Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address
Quote: "Unfortunately, the world still has not received a clear response from Russia to the numerous proposals for a ceasefire. Russian shelling and assaults continue.
Moscow has remained silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting. A very strange silence. One way or another, Russia will have to end this war – and the sooner, the better. There is no sense in continuing the killing."
Background:
- Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said in a statement on 11 May that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May, but made no mention of the 30-day ceasefire.
- On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.
- Zelenskyy has said he is ready to talk to the Russian leader in person on Thursday in Istanbul.
- On Monday, Trump said he believes the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine could be productive and suggested he could fly there if it would be useful.
- Zelenskyy tweeted that it is important for Ukraine for Trump to be there at the meeting.
