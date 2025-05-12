Zelenskyy: Russian attacks continue, Moscow remains silent on proposed meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian shelling and assaults continue despite plans for a meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye on 15 May.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address

Quote: "Unfortunately, the world still has not received a clear response from Russia to the numerous proposals for a ceasefire. Russian shelling and assaults continue.

Moscow has remained silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting. A very strange silence. One way or another, Russia will have to end this war – and the sooner, the better. There is no sense in continuing the killing."

Background:

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said in a statement on 11 May that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May, but made no mention of the 30-day ceasefire.

On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Zelenskyy has said he is ready to talk to the Russian leader in person on Thursday in Istanbul.

On Monday, Trump said he believes the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine could be productive and suggested he could fly there if it would be useful.

Zelenskyy tweeted that it is important for Ukraine for Trump to be there at the meeting.

