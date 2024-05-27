All Sections
Russians advance near Chasiv Yar and occupy Netailove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 27 May 2024, 00:32
Russians advance near Chasiv Yar and occupy Netailove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
The village of Netailove in Donetsk Oblast. Map: DeepState

DeepState analysts have noted that the Russians have advanced near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Chasiv Yar, and have occupied the village of Netailove.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy have advanced near Solodke, Novomykhailivka, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Novooleksandrivka, Chasiv Yar and Berestove, and have occupied Netailove."

Background: DeepState analysts previously reported that the Russians had occupied Umanske and advanced in Ivanivka, Donetsk Oblast.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that the Russians were aiming to capture the towns of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

