Activity of Russian troops sharply increased on Kupiansk front – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 May 2024, 22:06
Activity of Russian troops sharply increased on Kupiansk front – General Staff
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Activity of the Russian forces on the Kupiansk front almost doubled during the day.

Source: General Staff report as of 19:00

Quote: "The number of combat clashes on the contact lines of the Russian-Ukrainian war has increased to 83 since the beginning of the day. Russian occupiers are making every effort to break through our defences.

The enemy's activity on the Kupiansk front increased sharply, almost twice over the course of the day. It has not decreased on the Pokrovsk front, either. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to hold their positions and destroy the enemy's offensive potential."

Details: There are no major changes on the Kharkiv front. The Russians keep trying to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi. They dropped 22 guided aerial bombs in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday.

On the Kupiansk front, six out of 21 combat clashes have continued since the beginning of the day. Hostile assault operations continue in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove and Hrekivka. The Russians carry on with their airstrikes – two more took place in the areas near Bohuslavka and Shyikivka.

On the Lyman front, fighting continues in the area of Terny. The situation is under control.

On the Pokrovsk front, 31 combat clashes have taken place so far. The Russians, supported by aircraft, are focusing their main efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and Umanske. It also conducted three airstrikes near Skuchne and Novoselivka Persha.

Rusians continue to launch guided bombs and rockets on the Vremivka front, near Staromaiorsk, Urozhaine and Olhivske. The number of combat clashes has not changed there.

On other fronts, the situation did not change significantly.

