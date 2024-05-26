All Sections
27 May declared day of mourning in Kharkiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 May 2024, 23:17
27 May declared day of mourning in Kharkiv
EPICENTR HOME IMPROVEMENT HYPERMARKET AFTER RUSSIAN ATTACK. PHOTO: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

A day of mourning was declared in Kharkiv on Monday, 27 May due to the massive casualties caused by Russian strikes on 25 May.

Source: Kharkiv City Council

Quote: "27 May is declared a Day of Mourning in the city of Kharkiv. The relevant decree was signed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

As a sign of mourning for those killed on 25 May in the enemy strike on a civilian infrastructure facility, the national flag with a black ribbon will be at half-mast on buildings and structures of local self-government, enterprises, institutions and organisations.

Entertainment music will also be banned in markets, trade and catering establishments, etc."

Background: The attack on the Epicentre home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May killed 16 people and injured 43, the Oblast Military Administration said. The local prosecutor's office reported 14 dead and 44 wounded.

In addition, 25 people were injured in a strike in the centre of Kharkiv on the same day.

Subjects: Kharkivwar
