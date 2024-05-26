Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian drone targeting emergency workers – video

Soldiers of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) have released a video of a Russian First-Person View (FPV) drone, which was targeting emergency workers, being destroyed.

Source: SBGS

Quote: "An FPV drone has been shot down, saving the lives of our colleagues: border guards have destroyed an enemy UAV, which was carrying explosives, flying towards emergency workers on the southern front."

Advertisement:

Details: As reported, fellow rescuers from the State Emergency Service were attacked by a Russian UAV and required emergency assistance.

The defenders used small arms and anti-drone weapons to destroy the approaching kamikaze drone.