Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian drone targeting emergency workers – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 13:40
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Soldiers of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) have released a video of a Russian First-Person View (FPV) drone, which was targeting emergency workers, being destroyed.

Source: SBGS

Quote: "An FPV drone has been shot down, saving the lives of our colleagues: border guards have destroyed an enemy UAV, which was carrying explosives, flying towards emergency workers on the southern front."

Details: As reported, fellow rescuers from the State Emergency Service were attacked by a Russian UAV and required emergency assistance.

The defenders used small arms and anti-drone weapons to destroy the approaching kamikaze drone.

