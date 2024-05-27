All Sections
UK intelligence: Russia releases journal with Stalin quotes to educate soldiers

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 27 May 2024, 12:40
UK intelligence: Russia releases journal with Stalin quotes to educate soldiers
Stock photo: The Insider

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has dedicated its review to the recently published Politruk Russian journal, aimed at aiding in the education of Russian soldiers.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 27 May, as reported by European Pravda

In the introductory article by Deputy Defence Minister General Colonel Viktor Goremykin, who heads the Main Political Directorate of the Armed Forces, it is clearly stated that the new journal heavily draws on the legacy of Soviet military publications aimed at the political education of military personnel.

Goremykin quotes Stalin, speaking about "the importance of political education of soldiers and the need to mortally hate the enemy."

Quote: "The journal emphasises that the enemy in Ukraine today is the same as the enemy the Soviet Union was fighting, namely the Nazis. A map of Ukraine published in the journal is used to support arguments, casting doubt on the authenticity of Ukrainian statehood, and hence to justify the invasion," the review states.

The intelligence emphasises that this journal reflects the politicised use of history, which has become a noticeable feature of Russian educational policy in recent years, especially after the invasion of Ukraine, and continues to fuel military narratives that Russia uses to influence its servicemen and the population at large.

Background:

  • In a previous review, the intelligence stated that the Russian forces failed to achieve Vladimir Putin's declared goal of creating a "buffer zone" in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Previously, UK Defence Intelligence had drawn attention to the entrenched corruption within the structures of the Russian Defence Ministry and expressed expectations of new arrests within the ministry.

