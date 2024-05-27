Satellite images emerge showing consequences of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence's strikes on Russian radar 1,800 km from border

Journalists of Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project, have released satellite images from Planet Labs, revealing the consequences of a 26 May attack by Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones on a Russian Voronezh-M long-range target detection station in Orenburg Oblast.

Source: Schemy

Details: The image dated 27 May reportedly shows that dark spots appeared on the radar's territory that were not there before. The Skhemy journalists suggest that these are traces of a fire caused by a UAV strike. In addition, the project noted that the photo's resolution does not allow for assessing the extent of possible damage to the Russian station.

Russian long-range target detection station Voronezh-M in Orenburg Oblast, 27 May 2024. Photo: Schemy

Quote: "This radar station is located over 1,800 km from the border with Ukraine. Open sources indicate that Voronezh-M is part of Russia's long-range stationary over-the-horizon radars. They are designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, such as ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar has a target detection range of up to 6,000 km."

"Схеми" опублікували супутникові знімки наслідків атаки на радіолокаційну станцію дальнього виявлення цілей "Воронеж М" в Оренбурзькій області РФ , що знаходиться за 1,8 тис. км від України



Background:

Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) said that a drone belonging to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the Voronezh-M long-range target detection radar station located in the city of Orsk in Russia’s Orenburg Oblast on 26 May.

The source added that the drone travelled over 1,800 kilometres to reach this facility, setting a new record for the range of a kamikaze drone.

