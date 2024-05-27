Russia loses up to 24,000 soldiers a month in its war against Ukraine – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Russian forces are losing 24,000 soldiers every month in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Quote from Scholz: "There is a figure that says 24,000 Russian soldiers are killed or seriously wounded every month."

Details: He also noted that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is ready to sacrifice a large number of his soldiers in the war of aggression he has unleashed.

Scholz emphasised that Putin does not take into account the losses of his army in the war "for the sake of imperialist megalomania."

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have reached more than 500,000 soldiers.

In early May, UK intelligence forecasted that Russian losses would increase in the next two months.

UK intelligence has also analysed the impact of Russian losses in the war against Ukraine on the 9 May parade in Moscow.

