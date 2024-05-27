All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia loses up to 24,000 soldiers a month in its war against Ukraine – Scholz

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaMonday, 27 May 2024, 09:51
Russia loses up to 24,000 soldiers a month in its war against Ukraine – Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Facebook

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Russian forces are losing 24,000 soldiers every month in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German TV news channel n-tv

Quote from Scholz: "There is a figure that says 24,000 Russian soldiers are killed or seriously wounded every month."

Advertisement:

Details: He also noted that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is ready to sacrifice a large number of his soldiers in the war of aggression he has unleashed.

Scholz emphasised that Putin does not take into account the losses of his army in the war "for the sake of imperialist megalomania."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ScholzRussia
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Scholz
Scholz reminisces about how Putin tried to persuade him that Ukraine "belongs" to Russia
German Chancellor opposes using Western weapons to strike Russia
Scholz promises that Germany will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: