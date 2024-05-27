All Sections
Germany to allocate another €60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Monday, 27 May 2024, 21:48
Germany to allocate another €60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced Germany's plans to allocate another 60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Source: She said this at a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels, DW reports.

Details: Baerbock said that this humanitarian aid is intended specifically for residents of the eastern regions of Ukraine, where the most basic necessities are often lacking.

Advertisement:

The German government is working with international players to deliver humanitarian aid there, she added.

Background:

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has donated more than 1,400 tonnes of equipment and materials to Ukrainian power engineers to restore the power system.

