Germany to allocate another €60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Monday, 27 May 2024, 21:48
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced Germany's plans to allocate another €60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Source: She said this at a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels, DW reports.
Details: Baerbock said that this humanitarian aid is intended specifically for residents of the eastern regions of Ukraine, where the most basic necessities are often lacking.
Advertisement:
The German government is working with international players to deliver humanitarian aid there, she added.
Background:
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has donated more than 1,400 tonnes of equipment and materials to Ukrainian power engineers to restore the power system.
Support UP or become our patron!