Germany to allocate another €60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced Germany's plans to allocate another €60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Source: She said this at a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels, DW reports.

Details: Baerbock said that this humanitarian aid is intended specifically for residents of the eastern regions of Ukraine, where the most basic necessities are often lacking.

Advertisement:

The German government is working with international players to deliver humanitarian aid there, she added.

Background:

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has donated more than 1,400 tonnes of equipment and materials to Ukrainian power engineers to restore the power system.

Support UP or become our patron!