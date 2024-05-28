All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine nationalises Russian oligarch's ship worth US$24.5 million – Ukraine's Security Service

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 28 May 2024, 18:31
Ukraine nationalises Russian oligarch's ship worth US$24.5 million – Ukraine's Security Service
Photo: Armyinform

Ukraine’s Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has granted a lawsuit brought by the Ministry of Justice seeking the confiscation of an asset belonging to Russian oligarch Alexander Verkhovsky, based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The asset in question is a large fishing trawler, the Bukhta Sokolovskaya, which was being built at a shipyard in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

The commercial vessel is worth over UAH 1 billion (about US$24.5 million).

"The nationalised trawler was a component of the commercial ‘fleet’ of a sanctioned oligarch who is a member of the Kremlin inner circle. Verkhovsky is also one of the financial backers of Russia’s war against Ukraine," the SSU said.

"The Russian businessman’s fishing business enables him to regularly transfer billions of roubles to the Russian budget. These funds are then spent on weapons and supplies for occupying groups of the aggressor state which are fighting against the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

To evade sanctions, the ship’s beneficial owner registered it to a company he controls in Russia's Primorsky Krai. SSU employees uncovered the transaction and froze the Russian trawler in order for it to be subsequently confiscated and nationalised in favour of Ukraine."

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Dnipro power plant in critical condition and can't produce electricity

Rolling blackouts to take place throughout Ukraine early and late on 2 June

Zelenskyy to visit Singapore and speak at security forum

updatedRussia seriously damages equipment at two thermal power plants

Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 35 out of 53 missiles and almost 50 Shahed UAVs

White House confirms that Ukraine cannot hit Russia with ATACMS missiles

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:44
Woman injured in Russian strike on Kherson Oblast
21:52
Zelenskyy meets with Timor-Leste's president for first time and invites him to Ukraine
21:26
Most of today's Russian assaults occurred on Pokrovsk front – Ukrainian General Staff
20:29
Dnipro power plant in critical condition and can't produce electricity
20:03
Zelenskyy calls on allies to influence US position on Ukraine's NATO membership
20:00
"We can find 1.5 –2 million shells for Ukraine within a year. I don't understand why there isn't money for this."
19:40
PACE president condemns yet another Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
19:33
Zelenskyy meets with US officials to discuss air defence and Ukraine using Western weapons to strike targets in Russia
19:11
Rolling blackouts to take place throughout Ukraine early and late on 2 June
19:04
Ukrainian forces control 70% of Vovchansk
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: