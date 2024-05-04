Three civilians injured and infrastructure damaged in Russian attack on Odesa Oblast

Three people were injured in a Russian missile attack on the Odesa district on the afternoon of 4 May.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa district this afternoon.

Advertisement:

At present, reports about three people being injured have been confirmed: a man and two women. The man received medical assistance on the spot, the women have been hospitalised. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Civilian infrastructure has been damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene."

Support UP or become our patron!