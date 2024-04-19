All Sections
Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 April 2024, 21:39
Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port
Photo: Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine

Russian missile attack on the Pivdennyi (Southern) post in Odesa Oblast on the afternoon of 19 April destroyed containers with agricultural products which were supposed to be exported to Asia and Africa.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine

Quote: "Two terminals specialising in shipping of agricultural products were struck in the Pivdennyi port. One of the terminals belongs to the world famous Singapore company Delta Vilmar, which has been operating in Ukraine since 2004 and also owns several plants for processing of agricultural products. These are over US$300 million of investments and almost 1,000 [people’s] jobs."

Details: The Ministry of Restoration notes that this is the 39th Russian attack on port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

In total, 215 facilities, 153 means of transport and 8 civilian vessels were damaged and partially destroyed, and 26 civilians were injured.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces had struck the Pivdennyi seaport on the afternoon of 19 April, hitting port facilities with missiles.

