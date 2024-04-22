Russian Shahed UAVs hit farm in Odesa Oblast

AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON odesa OBLAST. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian Shahed UAVs hit a farm in Odesa Oblast on the night of 21-22 April, destroying buildings and damaging equipment.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Ukrainian forces: "The enemy is continuing its systematic drone terror. They launched Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on Odesa Oblast from temporarily occupied Crimea last night. Unfortunately, there were some hits. Enemy kamikaze drones hit the premises of a farm. Warehouse buildings and agricultural machinery have been damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: The official said no civilians had been injured.

Background: On the night of 21-22 April, the Russians attacked Ukraine with seven Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions and three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed five of these UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!