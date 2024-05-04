Civilian killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

A civilian man was killed in a Russian strike on the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district, on the afternoon of 4 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders attacked the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district, around 15:30.

A house and outbuildings caught fire due to the bombardment.

A civilian man, 49, who was on the street next to the house has been killed."

Background: At around 16:20, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv, leaving five people injured.

