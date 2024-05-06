All Sections
Ukraine to be one of topics of Macron's meeting with China's leader

Monday, 6 May 2024, 08:56
Ukraine to be one of topics of Macron's meeting with China's leader
Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron will try to persuade the Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use China's leverage over Russia to bring the end of the war against Ukraine closer.

Source: AP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Élysée Palace noted that diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia are a top priority for France. In a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Macron will urge him to use the available levers of influence on Russia to help end the war in Ukraine.

An official familiar with the preparations for the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Macron will raise the issue of Chinese companies supplying Russia with products that help it wage war against Ukraine and will urge Beijing to maintain a dialogue with Ukraine.

In addition, Macron plans to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

The two leaders will also discuss climate change and trade disputes, including over electric vehicles, alcohol, and cosmetics.

Background: On the afternoon of 5 May, Xi Jinping arrived in France, beginning his several-day tour of European countries. He will be in France on Monday and Tuesday before heading to Serbia and Hungary. This is his first visit to the continent since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may pay a visit to China in May.

