Russian drone damages power line in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russians continue to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, launching a kamikaze drone attack on Sunday evening (5 May), and causing damage to a high-voltage power line in Chervonohryhorivka. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy keeps terrorising the Nikopol district. They hit Marhanets hromada with a kamikaze drone in the evening. Two more were sent to Chervonohryhorivka around midnight. A high-voltage power line has been damaged."

Details: Lysak noted that there were no fatalities or injuries.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that the Russians had launched an airstrike on energy facilities in Sumy Oblast and that invincibility centres were being set up in Sumy. [An invincibility centre is heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

On the night of 5-6 May, Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast with 13 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions, nd Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 12 of them.

The Russians, among other things, damaged a high-voltage facility belonging to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, in Sumy Oblast.

