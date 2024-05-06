All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drone damages power line in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 May 2024, 08:42
Russian drone damages power line in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Stock photo: pixabay.com

The Russians continue to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, launching a kamikaze drone attack on Sunday evening (5 May), and causing damage to a high-voltage power line in Chervonohryhorivka. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy keeps terrorising the Nikopol district. They hit Marhanets hromada with a kamikaze drone in the evening. Two more were sent to Chervonohryhorivka around midnight. A high-voltage power line has been damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak noted that there were no fatalities or injuries.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that the Russians had launched an airstrike on energy facilities in Sumy Oblast and that invincibility centres were being set up in Sumy. [An invincibility centre is heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

On the night of 5-6 May, Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast with 13 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions, nd Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 12 of them.

The Russians, among other things, damaged a high-voltage facility belonging to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, in Sumy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastenergy
Advertisement:

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Ukraine's Air Force receives first F-16 fighter jet trainer – video

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

updatedDrones hit oil refinery in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video

Pentagon blocks access to Starlink for Russians in Ukraine

Germany to buy 3 HIMARS launchers for Ukraine

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian forces attack Dnipro with Shahed UAVs, causing damage and fires
Infrastructure facility damaged during Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine's air defence downs 13 of 13 Shahed drones launched by Russia at night
RECENT NEWS
11:47
Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey
11:40
Spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force on modified Kh-101
11:32
Ukraine's Air Force receives first F-16 fighter jet trainer – video
10:56
Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers
10:27
Prosecutor's Office comments on what Russia used to hit Kharkiv overnight – photo
10:06
Zelenskyy will not lose his legitimacy after 21 May – Minister of Justice
09:52
Ukrainian Justice Minister believes up to 20,000 convicts could be conscripted as cells are overcrowded
09:13
Polish PM and Law and Justice Party leader accuse each other of Russian influence
09:07
Russia's seemingly endless stockpiles. How many long-range missiles does Russia have left, and how have its tactics for large-scale strikes changed?
09:02
Russian forces attack Nikopol with 5 UAVs: businesses damaged, car ablaze – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: