All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians damage critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts, injuring child

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 May 2024, 07:38
Russians damage critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts, injuring child
A rescue worker. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast during a missile attack on the night of 7-8 May, injuring a child.  Strikes also occurred in Poltava Oblast.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration; Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Raikovych: "As a result of an enemy missile attack on Kirovohrad Oblast, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in Oleksandriia district. An eight-year-old child was injured. The destruction of 13 private houses and almost 30 garages has already been reported."

Advertisement:
 
photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Raikovych stressed that all relevant services were working at the scene.

 
photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Pronin also reported the strike in Poltava Oblast.

Quote from Pronin: "It was loud in Poltava Oblast. Despite the successful efforts of our defenders, we unfortunately had a strike on a power infrastructure facility in Poltava district. A fire broke out after the enemy UAV strike."

Details: According to early reports, there were no casualties.  

Background:

  • On the night of 7-8 May, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts of the country.
  • No casualties or damage were reported in Kyiv after the Russian missile strike on the night of 7-8 May. All air targets in the capital were destroyed by air defence. 
  • Power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts were attacked by the Russians: Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.
  • As a result of a Russian missile attack, a fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, and there were strikes in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kirovohrad OblastPoltava Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Kirovohrad Oblast
Russian drone hits power facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, fire breaks out
Russia fires missile on Ukraine
Shahed drone wreckage hits multi-storey building in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: