Russians damage critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts, injuring child

Russian forces damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast during a missile attack on the night of 7-8 May, injuring a child. Strikes also occurred in Poltava Oblast.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration; Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Raikovych: "As a result of an enemy missile attack on Kirovohrad Oblast, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in Oleksandriia district. An eight-year-old child was injured. The destruction of 13 private houses and almost 30 garages has already been reported."

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Raikovych stressed that all relevant services were working at the scene.

photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Pronin also reported the strike in Poltava Oblast.

Quote from Pronin: "It was loud in Poltava Oblast. Despite the successful efforts of our defenders, we unfortunately had a strike on a power infrastructure facility in Poltava district. A fire broke out after the enemy UAV strike."

Details: According to early reports, there were no casualties.

Background:

On the night of 7-8 May, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts of the country.

No casualties or damage were reported in Kyiv after the Russian missile strike on the night of 7-8 May. All air targets in the capital were destroyed by air defence.

Power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts were attacked by the Russians: Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.

As a result of a Russian missile attack, a fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, and there were strikes in Vinnytsia Oblast.

